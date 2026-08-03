Edgestream Partners L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. $THO

Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO - Free Report) by 133.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,816 shares of the RV manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 15,309 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of Thor Industries worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in THO. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in Thor Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. eCIO Inc. bought a new position in Thor Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. purchased a new stake in Thor Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company's stock.

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Thor Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:THO opened at $74.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.33. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $76.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.51. Thor Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.71 and a twelve month high of $122.83.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The RV manufacturer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.02). Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Thor Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.800 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Thor Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. Thor Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on THO. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Thor Industries from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 15th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Thor Industries from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Argus upgraded Thor Industries to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Friday, June 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thor Industries presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $92.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on THO

Thor Industries Profile

Thor Industries, Inc is a leading manufacturer of recreational vehicles (RVs) and related components for the leisure travel market. Through its family of well-known brands—such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone RV and Thor Motor Coach—the company designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of motorized and towable RVs, complemented by aftermarket parts and service solutions. Thor offers products that span travel trailers, fifth wheels, toy haulers and Class A, B and C motorhomes, addressing both entry-level and premium segments.

Founded in 1980 when Wade Thompson and Peter Orthwein acquired Airstream from Beatrice Foods, Thor Industries has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest RV producers in the world.

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