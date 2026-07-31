Edgestream Partners L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. $PBH

Edgestream Partners L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH - Free Report) by 35.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,814 shares of the company's stock after selling 59,627 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.23% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $6,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 418 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 574 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prestige Consumer Healthcare

In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, VP Jeffrey Zerillo sold 1,207 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $66,372.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 42,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,354,671.80. This represents a 2.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PBH shares. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $70.75.

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Prestige Consumer Healthcare Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of PBH opened at $49.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.62 and a 1-year high of $75.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.25 and a 200 day moving average of $56.52.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.16). Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 17.48%.The company had revenue of $281.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Prestige Consumer Healthcare's revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.420-4.510 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc is a leading manufacturer and marketer of branded over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products. The company focuses on developing, acquiring and commercializing a diverse portfolio of non-prescription remedies designed to address common consumer health needs, including pain relief, cold and cough, digestive health, eye care, skin care and women's health.

Key brands in Prestige's portfolio include Clear Eyes (eye health), Carmex (lip care), Chloraseptic (sore throat relief), Dramamine (motion sickness), Rolaids (antacid), Monistat (women's health), BC Powder (pain relief), Little Remedies (pediatric cold and gas relief) and TheraTears (dry eye therapy).

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