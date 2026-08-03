Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 18,349 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. $NHI

Edgestream Partners L.P. reduced its stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI - Free Report) by 39.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,101 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 18,349 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of National Health Investors worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 4th quarter worth about $55,301,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new stake in National Health Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,869,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in National Health Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,856,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in National Health Investors by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 614,960 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $43,121,000 after purchasing an additional 246,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in National Health Investors by 481.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 236,383 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $18,792,000 after purchasing an additional 195,716 shares in the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NHI alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NHI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $89.00 to $81.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $83.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on National Health Investors

National Health Investors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NHI opened at $76.81 on Monday. National Health Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.94 and a fifty-two week high of $91.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a current ratio of 8.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.51.

Insider Transactions at National Health Investors

In related news, CEO D. Eric Mendelsohn purchased 1,500 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.84 per share, for a total transaction of $103,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 133,316 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,177,473.44. The trade was a 1.14% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. acquired 890 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.65 per share, with a total value of $63,768.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 44,159 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,163,992.35. The trade was a 2.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

National Health Investors Profile

National Health Investors, Inc NYSE: NHI is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and financing high-quality healthcare and senior housing facilities in the United States. The company's portfolio encompasses a diverse range of properties, including skilled nursing centers, assisted living and memory care communities, behavioral health facilities, dialysis clinics, and medical office buildings. NHI typically enters into long-term net-lease agreements with experienced healthcare operators, providing stable and predictable rental income streams while enabling its tenants to concentrate on delivering quality care.

Since its founding in 1991 and initial public offering later that year, National Health Investors has pursued a disciplined growth strategy centered on strategic acquisitions, joint ventures, and selective development.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider National Health Investors, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and National Health Investors wasn't on the list.

While National Health Investors currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here