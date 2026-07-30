Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 20,339 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. $R

Edgestream Partners L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R - Free Report) by 31.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,761 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 20,339 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of Ryder System worth $9,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantum Portfolio Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 2.1% during the first quarter. Quantum Portfolio Management LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Ryder System by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Ryder System by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,337 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 18,512 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other Ryder System news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 720 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total transaction of $169,768.80. Following the sale, the director directly owned 29,974 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,067,569.46. The trade was a 2.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Sanford J. Hodes sold 595 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.95, for a total value of $149,910.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 22,948 shares in the company, valued at $5,781,748.60. The trade was a 2.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 4.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on R. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Ryder System from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on Ryder System in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a "market perform" rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ryder System from $263.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Ryder System from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Ryder System from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $294.14.

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Ryder System Stock Down 0.8%

NYSE R opened at $257.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.01. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.67 and a 52 week high of $284.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $264.18 and a 200-day moving average of $230.83.

Ryder System (NYSE:R - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.04. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.32 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Ryder System has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.400-14.800 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 14.74 EPS for the current year.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This is a boost from Ryder System's previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Ryder System's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.62%.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and supply chain management solutions, serving commercial customers across a range of industries. The company's Fleet Management Solutions segment offers full-service leasing and rental of medium- and heavy-duty trucks, tractors and trailers, along with maintenance and repair services at its network of service locations. Its Supply Chain Solutions segment provides integrated, technology-driven offerings that span managed transportation, dedicated contract carriage, warehousing and distribution, and e-commerce fulfillment.

Founded in 1933 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, Ryder has grown from a regional truck leasing operation into a diversified, global logistics provider.

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