Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 215,798 Shares of NCR Voyix Corporation $VYX

Edgestream Partners L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of NCR Voyix Corporation (NYSE:VYX - Free Report) by 34.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 402,774 shares of the company's stock after selling 215,798 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned 0.29% of NCR Voyix worth $2,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of NCR Voyix by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,743 shares of the company's stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Optimize Financial Inc grew its position in shares of NCR Voyix by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Optimize Financial Inc now owns 105,516 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of NCR Voyix by 0.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 253,659 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,183,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NCR Voyix by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,883 shares of the company's stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of NCR Voyix by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,611 shares of the company's stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.00% of the company's stock.

NCR Voyix Stock Performance

Shares of NCR Voyix stock opened at $8.27 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.91. NCR Voyix Corporation has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $13.83.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. NCR Voyix had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 2.20%.The firm had revenue of $606.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $579.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. NCR Voyix has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.890-0.920 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NCR Voyix Corporation will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on VYX shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of NCR Voyix in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of NCR Voyix from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $13.71.

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NCR Voyix Profile

NCR Voyix is a technology company formed through the spin-off of NCR Corporation’s financial and digital commerce business. The company designs, manufactures and supports self-service solutions for banking and retail environments, with core offerings that include ATMs, kiosks, point-of-sale terminals and payment software. By blending hardware, cloud-based applications and managed services, NCR Voyix aims to help financial institutions and merchants modernize customer experiences and streamline transaction processing.

Building on more than a century of heritage under the NCR name, NCR Voyix leverages decades of engineering expertise and innovation in transaction automation.

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