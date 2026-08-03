Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 44,142 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. $AMKR

Edgestream Partners L.P. trimmed its position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR - Free Report) by 46.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,731 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 44,142 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.'s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 100.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,345 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454,012 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 204.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,095,027 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $82,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,109 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amkor Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,702,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Amkor Technology by 305.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,574,607 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $44,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,313 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amkor Technology by 38.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,558,040 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $74,541,000 after purchasing an additional 985,727 shares during the period. 42.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Amkor Technology from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $68.12.

View Our Latest Report on Amkor Technology

Insider Buying and Selling at Amkor Technology

In other Amkor Technology news, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.45, for a total value of $535,150.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,987.60. This trade represents a 27.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gil C. Tily sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $1,159,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 108,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,410,703.80. This trade represents a 12.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 117,221 shares of company stock worth $8,782,837 over the last ninety days. 26.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMKR opened at $49.87 on Monday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.57 and a 12 month high of $96.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 2.25.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.81 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 7.45%.The company's revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Amkor Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.720-0.820 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0835 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Amkor Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.80%.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc NASDAQ: AMKR is a leading provider of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test (OSAT) services, supporting integrated device manufacturers and semiconductor foundries worldwide. The company offers a broad range of advanced packaging solutions, including wafer bumping, flip chip, system-in-package and ball grid array technologies, designed to meet the performance, power and form-factor demands of applications across consumer electronics, automotive, communications and industrial markets.

In addition to packaging, Amkor delivers comprehensive test services such as wafer probing, final test, system-level test and digital, analog and mixed-signal testing, enabling customers to accelerate time-to-market and reduce total costs.

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