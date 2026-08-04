Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 48,931 Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ $TQQQ

Edgestream Partners L.P. lessened its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ - Free Report) by 59.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,985 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after selling 48,931 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.'s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TQQQ. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,465,262 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $446,289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855,510 shares in the last quarter. Oriental Harbor Investment Master Fund increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Oriental Harbor Investment Master Fund now owns 2,401,640 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $126,614,000 after buying an additional 1,200,820 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 823.5% in the third quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 779,017 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $80,550,000 after buying an additional 694,661 shares during the period. PPSC Investment Service Corp raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. PPSC Investment Service Corp now owns 1,248,785 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $65,836,000 after buying an additional 671,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 1,213,489 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $63,975,000 after buying an additional 530,708 shares during the last quarter.

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ProShares UltraPro QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ:TQQQ opened at $67.96 on Tuesday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $74.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.77. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a one year low of $37.32 and a one year high of $88.09. The company has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 3.71.

About ProShares UltraPro QQQ

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments. ProShare Advisors LLC (ProShare Advisors) provides the investment advisory and management services for the Fund.

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