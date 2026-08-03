Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 86,028 Shares of Murphy Oil Corporation $MUR

Edgestream Partners L.P. decreased its holdings in Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR - Free Report) by 57.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,519 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock after selling 86,028 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.'s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $2,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUR. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 14,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MUR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank reiterated a "sector perform" rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

NYSE:MUR opened at $39.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Murphy Oil Corporation has a 1 year low of $21.86 and a 1 year high of $43.34. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $36.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.18. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.38 and a beta of 0.50.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 3.02%.The firm had revenue of $732.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Corporation will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy Oil Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation is an independent upstream oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, development and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's operations encompass conventional onshore and offshore reservoirs, with an emphasis on liquids-rich properties and deepwater assets. Through a combination of proprietary technologies and strategic joint ventures, Murphy Oil seeks to optimize recovery rates and manage its portfolio to balance long-term resource development with operational flexibility.

Murphy Oil's exploration and production activities are geographically diversified.

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