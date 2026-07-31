Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes Position in Charter Communications, Inc. $CHTR

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 26,595 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,741,000.

Get Charter Communications alerts: Sign Up

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 94 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 153.2% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 119 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other Charter Communications news, Director Mauricio Ramos bought 9,929 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $140.93 per share, with a total value of $1,399,293.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 19,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,721,217.37. The trade was a 105.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Rutledge sold 69,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total value of $10,058,486.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,968 shares of the company's stock, valued at $573,177.60. This trade represents a 94.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Charter Communications Trading Down 2.2%

CHTR opened at $142.00 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $135.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.86. The firm has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 3.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.71. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.55 and a twelve month high of $285.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported $10.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.98 by $0.68. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The company had revenue of $13.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.18 EPS. The firm's revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 42.72 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHTR. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $160.00 to $101.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $235.00 to $140.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $226.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Charter Communications

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc is a U.S.-based telecommunications and mass media company that provides broadband communications and video services to residential and business customers. Operating primarily under the Spectrum brand, the company offers high-speed internet, cable television, digital voice (phone) and wireless services, as well as managed and enterprise networking solutions for commercial customers. Charter's service portfolio targets both consumer and business markets with bundled and standalone offerings designed to meet streaming, connectivity and communications needs.

The company's consumer-facing products include Spectrum Internet, Spectrum TV and Spectrum Voice, while Spectrum Mobile provides wireless service through arrangements with national wireless carriers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Charter Communications, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Charter Communications wasn't on the list.

While Charter Communications currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here