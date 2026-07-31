Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes Position in Enviri Corporation $NVRI

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Enviri Corporation (NYSE:NVRI - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 302,497 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,935,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.37% of Enviri as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVRI. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Enviri by 37.0% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,472 shares of the company's stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 25,529 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Enviri by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,838 shares of the company's stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 11,076 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in Enviri by 6.3% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 53,336 shares of the company's stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Rangeley Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enviri by 140.0% in the first quarter. Rangeley Capital LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the company's stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 16,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its stake in shares of Enviri by 183.8% in the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 921,561 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,081,000 after purchasing an additional 596,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.43% of the company's stock.

Enviri Stock Performance

NYSE NVRI opened at $22.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $624.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. Enviri Corporation has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $23.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.86.

Enviri (NYSE:NVRI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.36. Enviri had a negative return on equity of 8.59% and a negative net margin of 7.50%.The firm had revenue of $549.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Enviri Corporation will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Enviri Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $15.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st.

Insider Activity at Enviri

In related news, CFO Peter Francis Minan bought 8,333 shares of Enviri stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.25 per share, for a total transaction of $160,410.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 16,434 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $316,354.50. The trade was a 102.86% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NVRI shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Enviri in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Enviri from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Enviri to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Read Our Latest Report on Enviri

About Enviri

Enviri Inc NYSE: NVRI is a provider of environmental monitoring, data intelligence and sustainability solutions for critical infrastructure and industrial operations. The company integrates Internet of Things (IoT) sensor hardware, cloud-based analytics and field services to collect, process and visualize environmental data. Enviri’s platform supports real-time monitoring and historical trend analysis across water, air and wastewater streams to help clients meet regulatory requirements and manage environmental risk.

Enviri’s product suite includes ruggedized sensor networks, remote data loggers, automated sampling systems and a web-based analytics portal.

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