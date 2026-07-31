Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes Position in Humana Inc. $HUM

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 33,957 shares of the insurance provider's stock, valued at approximately $5,888,000.

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Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Aberdeen Group plc grew its position in shares of Humana by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 283,778 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $72,684,000 after purchasing an additional 43,442 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Humana by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 250,330 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $66,207,000 after buying an additional 9,960 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 112,501 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $28,815,000 after buying an additional 40,958 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 24,757 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $6,341,000 after buying an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of Humana by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 111,803 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $28,636,000 after acquiring an additional 6,534 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Humana

Here are the key news stories impacting Humana this week:

Positive Sentiment: Leerink Partners upgraded Humana from “Market Perform” to “Outperform” and assigned a $513 price target, implying substantial upside from recent trading levels. The Fly analyst upgrade

Leerink Partners upgraded from “Market Perform” to “Outperform” and assigned a $513 price target, implying substantial upside from recent trading levels. Positive Sentiment: Humana exceeded second-quarter expectations, reporting adjusted EPS of $7.61 versus a $7.26 consensus estimate and revenue of approximately $40.9 billion versus expectations of $40.6 billion. Medical costs remained broadly in line with management’s projections, while CenterWell and membership growth supported results. CNBC earnings report

Humana exceeded second-quarter expectations, reporting adjusted EPS of $7.61 versus a $7.26 consensus estimate and revenue of approximately $40.9 billion versus expectations of $40.6 billion. Medical costs remained broadly in line with management’s projections, while CenterWell and membership growth supported results. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America also upgraded Humana to “Buy” and set a $500 price target, reflecting increased confidence that cost controls and portfolio changes can improve margins over time. Ticker Report analyst upgrade

Bank of America also upgraded Humana to “Buy” and set a $500 price target, reflecting increased confidence that cost controls and portfolio changes can improve margins over time. Neutral Sentiment: Management maintained its 2026 adjusted EPS outlook of at least $9.00 and reaffirmed its insurance benefit-ratio guidance. However, investors had expected stronger results to produce an upward revision, limiting the positive reaction to the earnings beat. Humana second-quarter results

Management maintained its 2026 adjusted EPS outlook of at least $9.00 and reaffirmed its insurance benefit-ratio guidance. However, investors had expected stronger results to produce an upward revision, limiting the positive reaction to the earnings beat. Negative Sentiment: Humana lowered its 2026 GAAP EPS outlook to at least $6.52 from $8.36, citing the continuing impact of lower Medicare Advantage Star Ratings. The company also plans to exit additional Medicare Advantage plans in 2027 to target a 3% margin, a move that may improve profitability but could reduce membership and revenue growth. Benzinga Medicare Advantage plan exits

Humana Price Performance

HUM stock opened at $366.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $44.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.71. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.11 and a 1 year high of $428.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $369.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.69.

Humana (NYSE:HUM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $7.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.27 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $40.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $40.58 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 0.88%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Humana from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $513.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Humana in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Humana from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price target for the company from $227.00 to $502.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Humana from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $383.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Humana

Humana Profile

Humana Inc NYSE: HUM is a health insurance company headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, that primarily serves individuals and groups across the United States. The company is best known for its Medicare business, offering Medicare Advantage plans and prescription drug (Part D) coverage, alongside a range of commercial and employer-sponsored group health plans. Humana's products are designed to cover medical, behavioral health and pharmacy needs for members, with particular emphasis on seniors and Medicare-eligible populations.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Humana provides care-management and wellness services intended to support chronic-condition management, preventive care and care coordination.

Further Reading

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