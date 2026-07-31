Edison International $EIX Position Increased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,171,775 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 126,639 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.56% of Edison International worth $158,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Edison International by 0.8% in the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 19,616 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,169 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 2.7% during the first quarter. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,213 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Edison International by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,351 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Edison International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Edison International

Here are the key news stories impacting Edison International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Edison reported second-quarter adjusted core earnings of $1.54 per share, up from $0.97 a year earlier and above analyst estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.18. GAAP net income also rose to $534 million from $343 million, providing the main catalyst for the stock’s gain. Edison International Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates

Edison reported second-quarter adjusted core earnings of $1.54 per share, up from $0.97 a year earlier and above analyst estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.18. GAAP net income also rose to $534 million from $343 million, providing the main catalyst for the stock’s gain. Positive Sentiment: The company reaffirmed its 2026 core EPS guidance of $5.90 to $6.20, supporting earnings visibility. Southern California Edison also outlined plans to install 450 miles of covered conductor, a wildfire-prevention investment that could strengthen system reliability and reduce long-term fire risk. Edison Reaffirms 2026 Core EPS Guidance

The company reaffirmed its 2026 core EPS guidance of $5.90 to $6.20, supporting earnings visibility. Southern California Edison also outlined plans to install 450 miles of covered conductor, a wildfire-prevention investment that could strengthen system reliability and reduce long-term fire risk. Neutral Sentiment: Management’s guidance remains broadly consistent with expectations, but the $6.05 midpoint is modestly below the approximately $6.12 analyst consensus. Investors may therefore look for evidence that grid investment, rate-case support and demand growth can sustain the earnings trajectory. Edison International Q2 Earnings Call Transcript

Management’s guidance remains broadly consistent with expectations, but the $6.05 midpoint is modestly below the approximately $6.12 analyst consensus. Investors may therefore look for evidence that grid investment, rate-case support and demand growth can sustain the earnings trajectory. Negative Sentiment: Revenue totaled $4.36 billion, below the $4.82 billion consensus estimate and down 4.1% year over year. The revenue shortfall may limit enthusiasm despite the substantial earnings improvement. Edison International Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Edison International Stock Performance

EIX opened at $78.75 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average is $74.29 and its 200-day moving average is $70.99. The stock has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Edison International has a twelve month low of $51.01 and a twelve month high of $81.62.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.36. Edison International had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 19.27%.The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Edison International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.200 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Edison International will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.8775 per share. This represents a $3.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 7th. Edison International's payout ratio is 38.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Edison International from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Edison International from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Edison International from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "underweight" rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Edison International in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $72.64.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EIX

About Edison International

Edison International is a publicly traded utility holding company based in Rosemead, California, whose principal subsidiary is Southern California Edison (SCE). As an electric utility holding company, Edison International oversees the delivery of electricity through SCE's integrated network of generation procurement, transmission and distribution infrastructure, serving millions of customers across central, coastal and southern California. The company's operations focus on reliable energy delivery, customer service, regulatory compliance and long-term infrastructure planning for a complex and high-demand service territory.

The company's activities include procuring and managing a diverse resource mix, maintaining and upgrading transmission and distribution systems, and implementing grid modernization projects.

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