Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW - Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,148,974 shares of the medical research company's stock after buying an additional 15,577 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.37% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $183,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EW. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Andrew M. Dahl sold 568 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $48,893.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 15,334 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,319,950.72. This trade represents a 3.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 23,145 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.42, for a total transaction of $2,000,190.90. Following the sale, the vice president owned 98,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,521,962.62. This represents a 19.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,038 shares of company stock worth $6,683,255. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $87.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.14. The company has a market cap of $50.39 billion, a PE ratio of 46.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.87. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 12-month low of $72.30 and a 12-month high of $89.60.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.60 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 17.39%.The firm's revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.050 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wolfe Research raised Edwards Lifesciences from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Truist Financial set a $90.00 target price on Edwards Lifesciences and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $85.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $95.96.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EW

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences is a medical technology company focused on products and therapies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. The company designs, develops and manufactures prosthetic heart valves and related delivery systems used in both surgical and minimally invasive (transcatheter) procedures. Its portfolio addresses a range of valvular conditions, with an emphasis on technologies that enable transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) as an alternative to open-heart surgery.

In addition to transcatheter heart valves—including the widely recognized SAPIEN family—Edwards offers surgical tissue valves and ancillary devices used by cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists and hospital teams.

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