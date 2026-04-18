Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW Shares Bought by Ninety One SA Pty Ltd

Ninety One SA Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW - Free Report) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,506 shares of the medical research company's stock after purchasing an additional 38,267 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences accounts for 0.7% of Ninety One SA Pty Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Ninety One SA Pty Ltd's holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $15,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 32,196 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,136 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Florida Trust Wealth Management Co increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Florida Trust Wealth Management Co now owns 8,810 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EW has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down from $108.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Truist Financial set a $89.00 price target on Edwards Lifesciences and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up from $98.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $95.74.

View Our Latest Research Report on EW

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

NYSE:EW opened at $81.02 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a one year low of $68.63 and a one year high of $87.89. The stock has a market cap of $46.71 billion, a PE ratio of 44.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.05.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 17.69%.The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Edwards Lifesciences has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 13,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $1,040,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 39,699 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,177,507.96. The trade was a 24.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,019 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total transaction of $82,518.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 33,934 shares in the company, valued at $2,747,975.32. The trade was a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 86,058 shares of company stock valued at $7,118,636. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences is a medical technology company focused on products and therapies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. The company designs, develops and manufactures prosthetic heart valves and related delivery systems used in both surgical and minimally invasive (transcatheter) procedures. Its portfolio addresses a range of valvular conditions, with an emphasis on technologies that enable transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) as an alternative to open-heart surgery.

In addition to transcatheter heart valves—including the widely recognized SAPIEN family—Edwards offers surgical tissue valves and ancillary devices used by cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists and hospital teams.

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