Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW - Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,636,881 shares of the medical research company's stock after acquiring an additional 35,997 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.63% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $291,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 8.1% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,637 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $2,787,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 16.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 412,808 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $32,285,000 after buying an additional 58,988 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 277.7% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 69,263 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $5,417,000 after buying an additional 50,924 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 268,860 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $21,028,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EW shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $104.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $98.95.

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Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, SVP Andrew M. Dahl sold 568 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $48,893.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 15,334 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,319,950.72. The trade was a 3.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 23,145 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.42, for a total value of $2,000,190.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 98,611 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,521,962.62. This trade represents a 19.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 45,577 shares of company stock valued at $3,855,527 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE:EW opened at $84.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.42. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a one year low of $72.30 and a one year high of $96.29. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $87.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.90. The stock has a market cap of $48.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.86.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 17.39%.The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences's quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences is a medical technology company focused on products and therapies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. The company designs, develops and manufactures prosthetic heart valves and related delivery systems used in both surgical and minimally invasive (transcatheter) procedures. Its portfolio addresses a range of valvular conditions, with an emphasis on technologies that enable transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) as an alternative to open-heart surgery.

In addition to transcatheter heart valves—including the widely recognized SAPIEN family—Edwards offers surgical tissue valves and ancillary devices used by cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists and hospital teams.

See Also

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