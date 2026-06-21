EJMK Ventures LLC Invests $258,000 in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

EJMK Ventures LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. High Note Wealth LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 295.8% in the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 4,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Stories Impacting Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple firms raised price targets on Micron (MU) , citing stronger DRAM/NAND pricing, AI-driven memory demand, and rising data-center sales. Wedbush lifted its target to $1,300, while other reports pointed to even higher bullish targets, signaling continued confidence ahead of earnings. Article Title

Multiple firms raised price targets on , citing stronger DRAM/NAND pricing, AI-driven memory demand, and rising data-center sales. Wedbush lifted its target to $1,300, while other reports pointed to even higher bullish targets, signaling continued confidence ahead of earnings. Positive Sentiment: Micron’s U.S. capacity expansion and advanced 1-alpha DRAM production were highlighted as strategic moves that could support long-term AI infrastructure demand, reinforcing the company’s role as a key memory supplier for AI data centers. Article Title

Micron’s U.S. capacity expansion and advanced 1-alpha DRAM production were highlighted as strategic moves that could support long-term AI infrastructure demand, reinforcing the company’s role as a key memory supplier for AI data centers. Positive Sentiment: Several articles say MU is likely to beat fiscal Q3 estimates thanks to tight memory supply, strong pricing power, and new chip ramp-up, which would extend the company’s recent run and keep AI-related optimism alive. Article Title

Several articles say is likely to beat fiscal Q3 estimates thanks to tight memory supply, strong pricing power, and new chip ramp-up, which would extend the company’s recent run and keep AI-related optimism alive. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are treating Micron’s June 24 earnings report as a key read-through on whether the AI-driven chip rally still has room to run. That makes the stock a high-expectation name going into results, but not automatically one with easy upside from here. Article Title

Investors are treating Micron’s June 24 earnings report as a key read-through on whether the AI-driven chip rally still has room to run. That makes the stock a high-expectation name going into results, but not automatically one with easy upside from here. Neutral Sentiment: Some commentary also suggests Micron (MU) could see a volatile reaction even if earnings are good, since the stock has already had a huge run and expectations are elevated. Article Title

Some commentary also suggests could see a volatile reaction even if earnings are good, since the stock has already had a huge run and expectations are elevated. Negative Sentiment: Bearish pieces warn that Micron’s upcoming report is a “tough earnings test,” with some arguing the stock could fall if the company merely meets expectations instead of dramatically exceeding them. Article Title

Bearish pieces warn that Micron’s upcoming report is a “tough earnings test,” with some arguing the stock could fall if the company merely meets expectations instead of dramatically exceeding them. Negative Sentiment: SK Hynix’s plan to expand memory production over the next five years was flagged as a competitive risk for MU, potentially pressuring pricing and margins later if supply growth outpaces demand. Article Title

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of MU stock opened at $1,133.99 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.38 and a twelve month high of $1,149.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 53.54 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $748.09 and a 200 day moving average of $493.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $12.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.19 by $3.01. The business had revenue of $23.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.97 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 41.49%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 196 compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 61.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total transaction of $1,574,060.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,139 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,488,907.17. This represents a 10.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.26, for a total transaction of $21,450,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 424,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,643,978.78. This represents a 8.61% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 146,000 shares of company stock valued at $85,486,715 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Melius Research assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $600.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $700.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $1,000.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $913.47.

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Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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