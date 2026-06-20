EJMK Ventures LLC Makes New $1.25 Million Investment in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

EJMK Ventures LLC purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,169 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock, valued at approximately $1,255,000. TJX Companies makes up 0.8% of EJMK Ventures LLC's holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,039 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 8,002 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in TJX Companies by 7.6% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 16,298 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter worth $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company's stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts: Sign Up

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $163.81 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $158.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.53. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.84 and a twelve month high of $170.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.62.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 9.40%.The company had revenue of $14.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies's payout ratio is presently 37.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 10,002 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $1,607,121.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 514,848 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $82,725,776.64. This represents a 1.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Klinger sold 6,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total value of $1,002,400.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 64,257 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,330,597.89. This represents a 8.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 130,367 shares of company stock valued at $20,959,476 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Truist Financial set a $190.00 price objective on TJX Companies and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $174.58.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Company Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider TJX Companies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and TJX Companies wasn't on the list.

While TJX Companies currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here