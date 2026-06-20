EJMK Ventures LLC Makes New $490,000 Investment in Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

EJMK Ventures LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,908 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Applied Materials Stock Performance

AMAT opened at $617.11 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.46 and a 12 month high of $638.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.94, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $451.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $364.90.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.18. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 36.97% and a net margin of 29.31%.The business had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Applied Materials has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.160-3.560 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Applied Materials's payout ratio is currently 19.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 24,263 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.43, for a total value of $14,398,392.09. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 146,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,184,361.88. This trade represents a 14.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 71,727 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.75, for a total transaction of $42,587,906.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,695,164 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,006,503,625. This trade represents a 4.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 189,767 shares of company stock valued at $107,769,409 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on AMAT. Raymond James Financial set a $650.00 price target on Applied Materials in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Applied Materials from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "equal weight" rating and set a $502.00 target price (up from $454.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Applied Materials from $435.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $575.00 target price on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Twenty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $489.16.

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Key Headlines Impacting Applied Materials

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Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc is a U.S.-based supplier of equipment, services and software used to manufacture semiconductor chips, flat panel displays and other advanced materials. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company designs and sells capital equipment and related technologies that enable production of integrated circuits, display panels and materials used across the electronics supply chain.

Applied Materials' offerings include process equipment and factory software that support critical steps in device fabrication, such as deposition, etch, implantation, inspection and metrology, as well as systems for packaging and advanced heterogeneous integration.

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