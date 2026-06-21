EJMK Ventures LLC Purchases Shares of 8,576 JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

EJMK Ventures LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,576 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,763,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.7% of EJMK Ventures LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Targeted Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $385,000. WMS Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $2,827,000. Tulsa Wealth Advisors INC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $18,430,000. NWF Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. NWF Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,537 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $5,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,623,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Zacks Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Daiwa Securities Group cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $361.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $339.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,468 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total value of $1,641,876.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 46,428 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,940,935.56. The trade was a 10.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 9,136 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.56, for a total transaction of $2,800,732.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 90,001 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,590,706.56. This represents a 9.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 28,589 shares of company stock worth $8,747,496 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of JPM opened at $325.28 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $272.11 and a 1 year high of $338.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $309.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.69. The firm has a market cap of $871.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $50.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.30 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The business's revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.74%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

Further Reading

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