Elbit Systems Ltd. $ESLT is Y.D. More Investments Ltd's Largest Position

Y.D. More Investments Ltd reduced its position in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT - Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 551,017 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 67,308 shares during the quarter. Elbit Systems comprises approximately 17.7% of Y.D. More Investments Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Y.D. More Investments Ltd owned about 1.24% of Elbit Systems worth $459,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in Elbit Systems by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,550,618 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $893,941,000 after purchasing an additional 397,049 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 998,267 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $573,131,000 after buying an additional 13,406 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 2.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 483,842 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $246,121,000 after buying an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 8.9% in the first quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 397,089 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $332,985,000 after buying an additional 32,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Elbit Systems by 10.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 370,911 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $189,090,000 after acquiring an additional 33,619 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.88% of the company's stock.

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Elbit Systems Price Performance

Shares of ESLT stock opened at $751.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a PE ratio of 60.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.17. The firm's 50-day moving average is $800.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $785.86. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 12 month low of $422.84 and a 12 month high of $1,016.06.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.89. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Analysts predict that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 15.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Elbit Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Elbit Systems's payout ratio is currently 26.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on ESLT shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Elbit Systems from $950.00 to $880.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Elbit Systems from $930.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $725.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Elbit Systems

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. is an Israel-based defense electronics company that designs, develops and supplies a broad range of systems for military, homeland security and commercial aviation customers. The company focuses on integrated, platform-level solutions that combine sensors, communications, command-and-control software and weapons integration to support intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), force protection and mission management.

Its product and service portfolio spans unmanned aircraft systems, electro-optic and signal intelligence systems, electronic warfare and communications equipment, avionics and mission systems for military and commercial aircraft, and land and naval systems.

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