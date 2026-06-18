Electron Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in GDS Holdings $GDS

Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in GDS Holdings (NASDAQ:GDS - Free Report) by 52.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,448 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 36,166 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of GDS worth $3,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in GDS by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,901 shares of the company's stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in GDS by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,809 shares of the company's stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in GDS by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,955 shares of the company's stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GDS by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the company's stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in GDS by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,824 shares of the company's stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. 33.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at GDS

In related news, Director Judy Qing Ye sold 37,394 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $1,354,036.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Yixin Qian sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $352,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 66,865 shares in the company, valued at $2,356,991.25. This represents a 13.01% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GDS Price Performance

GDS stock opened at $32.96 on Thursday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $39.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.25. GDS Holdings has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $48.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $1.56. GDS had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $426.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $436.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.47 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that GDS Holdings will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GDS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of GDS from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of GDS from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of GDS from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of GDS in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of GDS from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $48.04.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GDS

GDS Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, founded in 2001 and headquartered in Shanghai, is a leading network-neutral data center services provider in China. The company operates a portfolio of state-of-the-art data center facilities designed to support the mission-critical IT infrastructure of cloud service providers, internet enterprises, financial institutions, and government entities. GDS was among the first Chinese providers to offer high-density colocation solutions, catering to customers with demanding computing and storage requirements.

GDS specializes in delivering scalable colocation, cross-connect, and interconnection services within its facilities, enabling clients to establish high-speed, low-latency connections to major cloud platforms and internet exchange points.

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