Electron Capital Partners LLC Has $18.64 Million Stake in The Boeing Company $BA

Electron Capital Partners LLC cut its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) by 48.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,653 shares of the aircraft producer's stock after selling 87,828 shares during the quarter. Boeing comprises about 0.7% of Electron Capital Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Electron Capital Partners LLC's holdings in Boeing were worth $18,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,989,438 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $15,413,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460,021 shares during the period. Newport Trust Company LLC increased its position in Boeing by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 29,485,294 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $6,401,847,000 after acquiring an additional 286,848 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,025,435 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $3,679,592,000 after purchasing an additional 533,753 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,640,900 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $1,224,752,000 after purchasing an additional 135,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,370,415 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $948,905,000 after purchasing an additional 138,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bradley D. Tilden purchased 1,370 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $218.50 per share, for a total transaction of $299,345.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 1,370 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $299,345. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Boeing

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $211.69 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $176.77 and a one year high of $254.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $166.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.76 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Boeing from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Btg Pactual set a $260.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $261.53.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Boeing

Boeing Company Profile

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

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