Electron Capital Partners LLC Has $39.40 Million Stake in The Boeing Company $BA

Electron Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) by 47.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,481 shares of the aircraft producer's stock after selling 163,042 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for approximately 1.8% of Electron Capital Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Electron Capital Partners LLC's holdings in Boeing were worth $39,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 310.7% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 98,151 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $21,311,000 after acquiring an additional 74,254 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC now owns 135,438 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $29,406,000 after acquiring an additional 20,438 shares in the last quarter. Concentric Capital Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,939,000. Archon Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Archon Partners LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $13,027,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset One Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $530,000. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bradley D. Tilden acquired 1,370 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $218.50 per share, for a total transaction of $299,345.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,345. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Boeing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings cut Boeing from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Boeing from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Boeing from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $262.32.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Boeing

Key Stories Impacting Boeing

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Boeing Trading Down 0.8%

Boeing stock opened at $225.59 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $176.77 and a 52 week high of $254.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.51 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $22.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boeing

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

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