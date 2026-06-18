Electron Capital Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI - Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,139,591 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 69,485 shares during the quarter. Johnson Controls International accounts for about 6.3% of Electron Capital Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Electron Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.19% of Johnson Controls International worth $136,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get JCI alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,684,645 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,165,286,000 after acquiring an additional 163,167 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,655,105 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,712,949,000 after purchasing an additional 718,245 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,239,953 shares of the company's stock worth $2,064,485,000 after purchasing an additional 280,704 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $927,739,000. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,535,476 shares of the company's stock worth $828,526,000 after buying an additional 19,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company's stock.

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $143.80 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $141.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.46. The company has a market cap of $87.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.04. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $100.86 and a 52-week high of $149.23.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 14.45%.The business had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Johnson Controls International's dividend payout ratio is presently 28.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JCI. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $171.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an "underperform" rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $152.85.

Get Our Latest Research Report on JCI

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other news, VP Todd M. Grabowski sold 1,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $263,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 26,215 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,832,633. The trade was a 6.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 88,809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total transaction of $12,521,180.91. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 57,059 shares in the company, valued at $8,044,748.41. This trade represents a 60.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company's core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls' product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Johnson Controls International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Johnson Controls International wasn't on the list.

While Johnson Controls International currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here