Electron Capital Partners LLC Trims Position in United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

Electron Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL - Free Report) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 391,337 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 197,652 shares during the quarter. United Airlines makes up about 2.0% of Electron Capital Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Electron Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.12% of United Airlines worth $43,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $234,244,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,753,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,928,657 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $325,549,000 after buying an additional 1,060,371 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,243,066 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $698,977,000 after buying an additional 783,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 1,528,242 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $170,888,000 after buying an additional 726,022 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company's stock.

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United Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of UAL stock opened at $115.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.27. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $100.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.88. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a one year low of $71.55 and a one year high of $124.79.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 24.33%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. United Airlines has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-11.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.000-2.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on United Airlines from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on United Airlines from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. TD Cowen upgraded United Airlines from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on United Airlines from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded United Airlines from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $134.59.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UAL

Insider Transactions at United Airlines

In other news, CEO J Scott Kirby sold 48,303 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.30, for a total value of $5,859,153.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 798,929 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $96,910,087.70. The trade was a 5.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 7,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total value of $631,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 215,345 shares in the company, valued at $19,421,965.55. This represents a 3.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 96,381 shares of company stock worth $10,837,575 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company's stock.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.

In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.

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