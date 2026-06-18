Electronic Arts Inc. $EA Shares Acquired by Governors Lane LP

Governors Lane LP increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA - Free Report) by 727.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,018 shares of the game software company's stock after purchasing an additional 205,731 shares during the quarter. Electronic Arts makes up approximately 2.8% of Governors Lane LP's holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Governors Lane LP owned approximately 0.09% of Electronic Arts worth $47,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 138 shares of the game software company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 150.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the game software company's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 231 shares of the game software company's stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 260 shares of the game software company's stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EA shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Electronic Arts to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Electronic Arts from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $196.64.

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Trending Headlines about Electronic Arts

Here are the key news stories impacting Electronic Arts this week:

Positive Sentiment: EA’s pending $55 billion acquisition remains a key upside driver, and Reuters reported that the buyer group led by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund has sought EU antitrust approval, with a decision expected by July 22. That keeps the deal process moving forward and supports the stock. Reuters article on EU approval for EA deal

EA’s pending remains a key upside driver, and Reuters reported that the buyer group led by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund has sought EU antitrust approval, with a decision expected by July 22. That keeps the deal process moving forward and supports the stock. Positive Sentiment: EA introduced EA Advertising , a new platform designed to place brands inside gameplay and live experiences in a “non-disruptive” way. Investors may see this as a longer-term monetization opportunity beyond game sales. Yahoo Finance article on EA advertising plans

EA introduced , a new platform designed to place brands inside gameplay and live experiences in a “non-disruptive” way. Investors may see this as a longer-term monetization opportunity beyond game sales. Positive Sentiment: Coverage from Seeking Alpha noted EA edging higher after the buyer group filed with the European merger regulator, reinforcing that the acquisition is still advancing and helping keep deal optimism alive. Seeking Alpha article on EA edging higher after merger filing

Coverage from Seeking Alpha noted EA edging higher after the buyer group filed with the European merger regulator, reinforcing that the acquisition is still advancing and helping keep deal optimism alive. Neutral Sentiment: EA saw unusual put options trading, which can signal hedging or increased caution, but it does not by itself confirm a bearish move in the shares.

EA saw unusual put options trading, which can signal hedging or increased caution, but it does not by itself confirm a bearish move in the shares. Negative Sentiment: Several insiders, including CEO Andrew Wilson and executive Vijayanthimala Singh, sold shares under pre-arranged 10b5-1 plans. While routine, insider sales can still weigh on sentiment when investors are watching for near-term catalysts.

Several insiders, including CEO Andrew Wilson and executive Vijayanthimala Singh, sold shares under pre-arranged 10b5-1 plans. While routine, insider sales can still weigh on sentiment when investors are watching for near-term catalysts. Negative Sentiment: EA’s new ad strategy has also faced criticism in gaming media, with concerns that more in-game ads could disrupt the player experience and spark backlash, creating some execution risk for the company’s monetization push. ExtremeTech article on EA ads in games

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $203.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.91 billion, a PE ratio of 58.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.97 and a 1 year high of $204.88. The firm's 50-day moving average is $202.19 and its 200-day moving average is $202.39.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. Electronic Arts's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other news, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.36, for a total value of $302,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 25,991 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,233,547.76. This trade represents a 5.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.19, for a total transaction of $1,005,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 42,287 shares in the company, valued at $8,507,721.53. The trade was a 10.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 39,906 shares of company stock worth $8,060,033 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc NASDAQ: EA is a global interactive entertainment company headquartered in Redwood City, California. Founded in 1982 by Trip Hawkins, EA develops, publishes and distributes video games and related content for a variety of platforms, including consoles, personal computers and mobile devices. The company combines in-house development, partnerships and studio acquisitions to create and maintain a portfolio of entertainment properties and live-service experiences for players worldwide.

EA's product lineup spans several well-known franchises and genres.

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