Element Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,286 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $2,471,000. Amphenol makes up 1.2% of Element Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APH. Evolve Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $912,000. Ehrenkranz Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Ehrenkranz Partners L.P. now owns 3,527 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 165,079 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $22,309,000 after purchasing an additional 39,831 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC now owns 276,424 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $37,356,000 after purchasing an additional 76,424 shares during the period. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 137,389 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $18,567,000 after buying an additional 13,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 61,072 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total value of $8,788,260.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $277,368,257.30. This trade represents a 3.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,775 shares of company stock worth $18,709,350. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Stock Up 1.2%

APH opened at $160.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $197.76 billion, a PE ratio of 46.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Amphenol Corporation has a 52 week low of $92.54 and a 52 week high of $167.04.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Amphenol had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 17.24%.The company had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio is 28.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on APH shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Amphenol from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Seaport Research Partners reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price target on Amphenol from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $198.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $178.07.

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About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

Further Reading

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