Element Capital Management LLC Invests $1.36 Million in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,967 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $1,364,000.

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Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Triumph Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 245 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust raised its stake in Lam Research by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in Lam Research by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,615 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LRCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. New Street Research raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Lam Research from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $305.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Lam Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded Lam Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Twenty-eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $333.62.

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Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total value of $1,554,546.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 53,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,762,005.30. This represents a 10.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 54,500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total transaction of $19,118,600.00. Following the sale, the director owned 199,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,881,114. This represents a 21.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 86,339 shares of company stock valued at $27,680,267 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lam Research News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Lam Research Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $374.18 on Thursday. Lam Research Corporation has a 52-week low of $87.75 and a 52-week high of $397.63. The company has a market capitalization of $467.94 billion, a PE ratio of 70.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $295.60 and a 200-day moving average of $238.88.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Lam Research's revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. Lam Research's payout ratio is 19.62%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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