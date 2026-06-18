Element Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.91 Million Investment in American Express Company $AXP

Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,165 shares of the payment services company's stock, valued at approximately $1,911,000. American Express comprises approximately 0.9% of Element Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 6,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 67 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sfam LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company's stock.

American Express Stock Performance

AXP stock opened at $340.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $232.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $318.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $335.33. American Express Company has a 1-year low of $288.34 and a 1-year high of $387.49.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.27. American Express had a return on equity of 33.95% and a net margin of 15.13%.The company had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Express Company will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. American Express's payout ratio is currently 23.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on American Express from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BTIG Research reiterated a "sell" rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday. Freedom Capital raised shares of American Express from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They set a "buy" rating and a $389.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of American Express from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $359.05.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AXP

Key American Express News

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

American Express Profile

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

Further Reading

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