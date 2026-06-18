Element Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

Element Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA - Free Report) by 62.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,427 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,493 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare makes up about 4.3% of Element Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Element Capital Management LLC's holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $9,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,084,590 shares of the company's stock worth $507,393,000 after purchasing an additional 108,849 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,237 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 154.5% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 4,693 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the company's stock worth $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,062.4% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 9,555 shares of the company's stock worth $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 8,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered HCA Healthcare from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $535.00 to $490.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $593.00 to $534.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings downgraded HCA Healthcare from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $550.00 to $510.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $506.14.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HCA

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 2.3%

NYSE:HCA opened at $387.87 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $424.54 and its 200 day moving average is $470.67. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $330.00 and a 12 month high of $556.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.12.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $7.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $7.19 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $19.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.09 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.89% and a negative return on equity of 295.93%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.45 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.100-31.500 EPS. Research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 30.07 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. HCA Healthcare's dividend payout ratio is 10.73%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare is a for‑profit operator of healthcare facilities headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded in 1968, the company owns and operates a network of hospitals and related healthcare facilities and has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to become a large provider of inpatient and outpatient services.

The company's core activities include the operation of acute care hospitals, freestanding surgical and emergency centers, and outpatient clinics. HCA's services encompass inpatient care, surgical services, emergency medicine, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing, and various outpatient and ambulatory care offerings.

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