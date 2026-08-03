Element Solutions Inc. $ESI Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its position in Element Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ESI - Free Report) by 96.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,273 shares of the company's stock after selling 182,610 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC's holdings in Element Solutions were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 339.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 446,622 shares of the company's stock worth $10,098,000 after buying an additional 344,950 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,894,061 shares of the company's stock worth $42,825,000 after buying an additional 712,466 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 872,451 shares of the company's stock worth $19,726,000 after buying an additional 37,204 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $400,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 258,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 93,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 92,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company's stock.

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Element Solutions Stock Down 0.1%

ESI stock opened at $36.69 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.25. Element Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.63 and a 12 month high of $49.25. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $977.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.19 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 14.88%. Element Solutions's revenue for the quarter was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Element Solutions's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ESI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research set a $47.00 target price on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down from $54.00) on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Element Solutions to $52.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Seaport Research Partners reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $43.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Element Solutions

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc is a global specialty chemicals company that develops and supplies highly engineered chemistries to performance-driven end markets. The company's solutions serve customers across the electronics, energy, transportation, consumer and industrial sectors, with a particular emphasis on electronics chemicals, metal plating, and industrial coatings additives.

In the electronics market, Element Solutions provides a range of plating and surface-treatment chemistries used in the manufacture of printed circuit boards, semiconductor devices, and advanced display technologies.

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