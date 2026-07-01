Element Squared LLC Acquires New Stake in First Solar, Inc. $FSLR

Element Squared LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,361 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $2,241,000. First Solar comprises 1.3% of Element Squared LLC's holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new position in First Solar in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 102 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Solar alerts: Sign Up

First Solar News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting First Solar this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts highlighted First Solar’s expanding U.S. manufacturing footprint, a 47.9-GW backlog through 2030, and its CdTe technology as supports for long-term growth. Article Title

Analysts highlighted First Solar’s expanding U.S. manufacturing footprint, a 47.9-GW backlog through 2030, and its CdTe technology as supports for long-term growth. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary also pointed to First Solar as a solar-energy stock benefiting from broader sector momentum, which may be helping sentiment around the name. Article Title

Market commentary also pointed to First Solar as a solar-energy stock benefiting from broader sector momentum, which may be helping sentiment around the name. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms announced or promoted a class-action securities lawsuit against First Solar tied to purchases between February 26, 2025 and February 24, 2026, with August 24, 2026 cited as a lead-plaintiff deadline. These repeated legal headlines can pressure shares by raising litigation risk and investor uncertainty. Article Title

First Solar Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $235.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.81 and a 12-month high of $320.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.71. The firm's 50 day moving average is $245.29 and its 200 day moving average is $232.62.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. First Solar had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FSLR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "underperform" rating on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on First Solar from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research upgraded First Solar from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on First Solar from $300.00 to $243.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore increased their price objective on First Solar from $212.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Solar currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $249.78.

View Our Latest Report on First Solar

Insider Activity at First Solar

In other First Solar news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 420 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.63, for a total value of $90,564.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 10,896 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,349,504.48. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 409 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.63, for a total value of $88,192.67. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 10,409 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,244,492.67. This represents a 3.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 32,466 shares of company stock valued at $8,014,105 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc NASDAQ: FSLR is a United States–based solar technology company best known for designing and manufacturing thin‑film photovoltaic (PV) modules that use cadmium telluride (CdTe) semiconductor technology. The company supplies PV modules and delivers integrated solar power solutions for utility‑scale projects, positioning itself as a provider of both components and complete solar energy systems rather than solely a parts supplier. First Solar was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Beyond module manufacturing, First Solar offers a range of project services including development support, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services, and operations and maintenance (O&M) for large-scale solar installations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider First Solar, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and First Solar wasn't on the list.

While First Solar currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here