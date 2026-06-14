Element Wealth LLC Takes $506,000 Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,365 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

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Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Aviso Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 400.0% in the third quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 100.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citi upgraded AMD and argued that the market is underpricing its AI GPU upside, boosting confidence in the stock’s AI-driven growth path.

Citi upgraded AMD and argued that the market is underpricing its AI GPU upside, boosting confidence in the stock’s AI-driven growth path. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America also raised its outlook on AMD, calling it a top CPU pick and pointing to a large agentic AI opportunity across servers and accelerators.

Bank of America also raised its outlook on AMD, calling it a top CPU pick and pointing to a large agentic AI opportunity across servers and accelerators. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports highlighted rising GPU market-share data and stronger investor focus on AMD’s expanding role in AI hardware, helping semiconductor stocks rally broadly.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 4.7%

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $511.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.17 billion, a PE ratio of 167.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company's fifty day moving average price is $386.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.18. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.06 and a 52-week high of $546.44.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, Director Nora Denzel sold 8,626 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total value of $4,502,772.00. Following the sale, the director owned 87,173 shares of the company's stock, valued at $45,504,306. The trade was a 9.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total transaction of $10,832,450.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,222 shares in the company, valued at $46,759,604.58. This trade represents a 18.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 372,032 shares of company stock worth $158,658,616. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "peer perform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a "market perform" rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $424.59.

View Our Latest Report on Advanced Micro Devices

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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