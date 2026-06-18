Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV Shares Bought by Eminence Capital LP

Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV - Free Report) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 487,147 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 120,358 shares during the quarter. Elevance Health makes up 2.7% of Eminence Capital LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Eminence Capital LP owned about 0.22% of Elevance Health worth $170,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ELV. Evolve Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $578,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 345.5% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 18,317 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,421,000 after buying an additional 14,205 shares during the period. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,291,000 after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,144 shares of the company's stock worth $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Align Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.77, for a total value of $60,667.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,734 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,312,599.18. This represents a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Elevance Health from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Elevance Health from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Elevance Health to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Elevance Health from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $416.11.

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Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $392.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $372.34 and a 200-day moving average of $346.21. The company has a market capitalization of $85.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $273.71 and a 1-year high of $426.98.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $12.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $10.74 by $1.84. The firm had revenue of $49.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $48.21 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 2.62%.Elevance Health's quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $11.97 EPS. Elevance Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.850- EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 26.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. Elevance Health's payout ratio is presently 29.26%.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc NYSE: ELV is a large U.S.-based health benefits company that provides a broad range of health insurance products and related services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, the company rebranded from Anthem, Inc to Elevance Health in 2022 while continuing to operate consumer-facing health plans under established state and national brands. Gail Boudreaux serves as chief executive officer and president, leading the company's strategic focus on integrated health care and benefit delivery.

Elevance's core activities include offering medical and specialty health plans for individuals, employers and government programs, including Medicare and Medicaid managed-care products.

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