Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV - Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,807 shares of the company's stock after selling 11,046 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Elevance Health worth $96,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthCollab LLC increased its position in Elevance Health by 42.2% in the first quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 91 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in Elevance Health by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the company's stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its position in Elevance Health by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 825 shares of the company's stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the company's stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 979 shares of the company's stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elevance Health Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of ELV opened at $376.21 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $397.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $356.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $273.71 and a 1-year high of $436.24.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported $7.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.21 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $49.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.88 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The firm's revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.84 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 27.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Elevance Health's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.58%.

Key Elevance Health News

Here are the key news stories impacting Elevance Health this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised multiple earnings estimates. The firm increased its FY2026 EPS forecast to $27.06 from $26.79, FY2027 to $28.83 from $28.51, and FY2028 to $32.49 from $31.77. It also raised estimates for Q2 2027, Q4 2027, Q1 2028 and Q2 2028, indicating improving expectations for Elevance Health’s longer-term profitability.

The firm increased its FY2026 EPS forecast to $27.06 from $26.79, FY2027 to $28.83 from $28.51, and FY2028 to $32.49 from $31.77. It also raised estimates for Q2 2027, Q4 2027, Q1 2028 and Q2 2028, indicating improving expectations for Elevance Health’s longer-term profitability. Positive Sentiment: Insider buying provided a vote of confidence. A report highlighted purchases of Elevance Health shares by the company’s CEO and chairman, a potentially supportive signal because insider buying can suggest management views the stock as undervalued. Elevance Health Pick of the Week at Smart Insider Following CEO, Chairman Share Purchases

A report highlighted purchases of Elevance Health shares by the company’s CEO and chairman, a potentially supportive signal because insider buying can suggest management views the stock as undervalued. Neutral Sentiment: Peer comparison offers limited direct impact. A head-to-head survey compared Elevance Health with Aeon Global Health, but the article does not indicate a material change to ELV’s earnings outlook or valuation. Head to Head Survey: Elevance Health and Aeon Global Health

A head-to-head survey compared Elevance Health with Aeon Global Health, but the article does not indicate a material change to ELV’s earnings outlook or valuation. Negative Sentiment: Analyst commentary remains cautious. A Seeking Alpha analysis said Elevance Health has upside potential but is “not yet a buy,” which may limit buying interest. Investors may also be focused on near-term earnings pressure: the latest quarterly EPS of $7.45 exceeded estimates but declined from $8.84 in the prior-year period. Elevance Health Has Upside, But Not Yet A Buy

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Elevance Health from $480.00 to $457.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James Financial set a $450.00 price target on Elevance Health in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen cut Elevance Health from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Elevance Health from $399.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $411.00 to $476.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $440.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Elevance Health

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 151 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.77, for a total transaction of $60,667.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,312,599.18. This represents a 1.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc NYSE: ELV is a large U.S.-based health benefits company that provides a broad range of health insurance products and related services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, the company rebranded from Anthem, Inc to Elevance Health in 2022 while continuing to operate consumer-facing health plans under established state and national brands. Gail Boudreaux serves as chief executive officer and president, leading the company's strategic focus on integrated health care and benefit delivery.

Elevance's core activities include offering medical and specialty health plans for individuals, employers and government programs, including Medicare and Medicaid managed-care products.

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