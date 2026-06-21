Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lowered its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV - Free Report) by 46.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,087 shares of the company's stock after selling 16,839 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co's holdings in Elevance Health were worth $5,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rossby Financial LCC lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 84 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in Elevance Health by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 108 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Elevance Health from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $408.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on Elevance Health from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Elevance Health from $352.00 to $404.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Elevance Health to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $416.11.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ELV

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.1%

ELV stock opened at $388.77 on Friday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $273.71 and a 52-week high of $426.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $84.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.67. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $375.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $346.91.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $12.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.74 by $1.84. The firm had revenue of $49.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.21 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 2.62%.Elevance Health's revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $11.97 EPS. Elevance Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.850- EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 26.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Elevance Health's payout ratio is 29.26%.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 151 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.77, for a total transaction of $60,667.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,734 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,312,599.18. This represents a 1.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc NYSE: ELV is a large U.S.-based health benefits company that provides a broad range of health insurance products and related services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, the company rebranded from Anthem, Inc to Elevance Health in 2022 while continuing to operate consumer-facing health plans under established state and national brands. Gail Boudreaux serves as chief executive officer and president, leading the company's strategic focus on integrated health care and benefit delivery.

Elevance's core activities include offering medical and specialty health plans for individuals, employers and government programs, including Medicare and Medicaid managed-care products.

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