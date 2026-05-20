Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV Stock Holdings Lessened by Marathon Asset Management Ltd

Marathon Asset Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV - Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,811 shares of the company's stock after selling 20,584 shares during the quarter. Elevance Health comprises about 3.3% of Marathon Asset Management Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Marathon Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of Elevance Health worth $86,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,159 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79,016 shares of the company's stock worth $27,699,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company's stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 718 shares of the company's stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the company's stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ELV. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Elevance Health from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and set a $358.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Elevance Health from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Evercore reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Tuesday. Leerink Partners set a $364.00 price target on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Elevance Health from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $384.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Elevance Health

Elevance Health Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of ELV opened at $402.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $327.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $334.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $87.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.66. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $273.71 and a fifty-two week high of $412.96.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $12.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.74 by $1.84. The company had revenue of $49.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.21 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 2.62%.Elevance Health's revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $11.97 EPS. Elevance Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.850- EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 26.8 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. Elevance Health's dividend payout ratio is presently 29.26%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc NYSE: ELV is a large U.S.-based health benefits company that provides a broad range of health insurance products and related services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, the company rebranded from Anthem, Inc to Elevance Health in 2022 while continuing to operate consumer-facing health plans under established state and national brands. Gail Boudreaux serves as chief executive officer and president, leading the company's strategic focus on integrated health care and benefit delivery.

Elevance's core activities include offering medical and specialty health plans for individuals, employers and government programs, including Medicare and Medicaid managed-care products.

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