Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Corporation $KMB

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB - Free Report) by 87.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,384 shares of the company's stock after selling 9,739 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC's holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 26,997.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,368,407 shares of the company's stock worth $743,399,000 after purchasing an additional 7,341,215 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $521,184,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,839,572 shares of the company's stock valued at $790,934,000 after buying an additional 2,628,206 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,830,890 shares of the company's stock worth $2,615,382,000 after buying an additional 997,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $92,314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company's stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, VP Andrew Scribner sold 4,095 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $401,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Katy Chen sold 1,596 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $152,162.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,362 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $797,233.08. The trade was a 16.03% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,096 shares of company stock valued at $689,687. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $116.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KMB

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

NASDAQ:KMB opened at $112.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a 52 week low of $92.42 and a 52 week high of $137.46. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $102.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.26.

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.09 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 152.79% and a net margin of 12.80%.Kimberly-Clark's quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Kimberly-Clark's payout ratio is 80.38%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is a U.S.-based multinational manufacturer of personal care and consumer tissue products. The company develops, produces and markets a range of consumer brands and professional products, including facial and bathroom tissues, disposable diapers and training pants, feminine care, incontinence products and workplace hygiene solutions. Known for consumer-facing names such as Kleenex, Huggies, Kotex, Cottonelle and Scott, as well as professional offerings under Kimberly-Clark Professional and KleenGuard, the company supplies goods to retail, healthcare and institutional customers.

Founded in 1872 in Neenah, Wisconsin, Kimberly-Clark has expanded from its 19th-century paper-making roots into a global household and workplace products company.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Kimberly-Clark, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kimberly-Clark wasn't on the list.

While Kimberly-Clark currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here