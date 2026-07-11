Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Sells 10,400 Shares of Entergy Corporation $ETR

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR - Free Report) by 78.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,856 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 10,400 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC's holdings in Entergy were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ETR. United Community Bank boosted its position in Entergy by 806.7% during the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 272 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Entergy by 119.4% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 306.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 341 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Entergy from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $94.00 price target on Entergy in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Entergy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho set a $122.00 target price on Entergy and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $119.68.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Entergy

Entergy Stock Performance

NYSE ETR opened at $115.22 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average is $112.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.18. Entergy Corporation has a 52-week low of $80.86 and a 52-week high of $118.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.50.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Entergy had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Entergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Entergy

In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 10,638 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,170,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 14,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,020. The trade was a 42.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation NYSE: ETR is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company's operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy's generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Entergy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Entergy wasn't on the list.

While Entergy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here