Elevated Financial Group LLC Invests $1.02 Million in FedEx Corporation $FDX

Elevated Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,537 shares of the shipping service provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the shipping service provider's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new position in FedEx during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 103.3% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 124 shares of the shipping service provider's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts: Sign Up

FedEx Price Performance

FDX stock opened at $387.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $369.88 and a 200-day moving average of $315.12. The company has a market cap of $92.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. FedEx Corporation has a 12-month low of $204.33 and a 12-month high of $399.67.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The shipping service provider reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.12 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.44 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 4.88%.The company's revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that FedEx Corporation will post 19.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. FedEx's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.87%.

More FedEx News

Here are the key news stories impacting FedEx this week:

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In related news, EVP Gina F. Adams sold 20,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.45, for a total value of $7,493,902.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 19,403 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,110,229.35. This represents a 51.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kawal Preet sold 4,900 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.89, for a total transaction of $1,802,661.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 10,953 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,029,499.17. This trade represents a 30.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,104 shares of company stock worth $17,599,006. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FDX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on FedEx from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on FedEx from $305.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FedEx from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Stephens reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $435.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Research cut FedEx from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $398.04.

View Our Latest Research Report on FDX

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation NYSE: FDX is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.

FedEx's core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider FedEx, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and FedEx wasn't on the list.

While FedEx currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here