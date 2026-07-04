Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Buys 15,757 Shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. $LOW

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report) by 187.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,146 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 15,757 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in Lowe's Companies were worth $5,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lowe's Companies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,230,787 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $13,560,617,000 after purchasing an additional 924,625 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,036,276 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $6,291,867,000 after buying an additional 124,501 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,326,581 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $3,201,329,000 after buying an additional 887,579 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lowe's Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,993,697,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Lowe's Companies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,830,080 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $1,716,467,000 after buying an additional 103,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Lowe's Companies

In related news, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.83, for a total value of $559,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,220 shares in the company, valued at $4,525,842.60. The trade was a 11.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 14,150 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total transaction of $3,139,885.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,785 shares in the company, valued at $8,828,291.50. This trade represents a 26.24% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 25,980 shares of company stock worth $5,796,937 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Lowe's Companies Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE LOW opened at $227.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $127.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.86. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.40 and a twelve month high of $293.06. The business's fifty day moving average is $221.70 and its 200 day moving average is $243.78.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.06. Lowe's Companies had a net margin of 7.51% and a negative return on equity of 67.96%. The business had revenue of $23.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.750 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 22nd. This is a boost from Lowe's Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Lowe's Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $254.00 price target on shares of Lowe's Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lowe's Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum upgraded Lowe's Companies to a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Lowe's Companies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lowe's Companies from $325.00 to $279.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $264.57.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LOW

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

Further Reading

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