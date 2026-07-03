Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Has $10.03 Million Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA - Free Report) by 217.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,202 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 14,530 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $10,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 2,026 shares of the company's stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 749 shares of the company's stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 300 shares of the company's stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Anchyra Partners LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 3.7% during the first quarter. Anchyra Partners LLC now owns 587 shares of the company's stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,908 shares of the company's stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $593.00 to $534.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen reduced their target price on HCA Healthcare from $500.00 to $431.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $450.00 to $442.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded HCA Healthcare from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $503.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HCA

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

HCA opened at $409.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $90.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.12. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $330.00 and a 1 year high of $556.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $401.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $462.80.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $7.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.19 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $19.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.09 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.89% and a negative return on equity of 295.93%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.45 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.100-31.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 30.07 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. HCA Healthcare's dividend payout ratio is presently 10.73%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare is a for‑profit operator of healthcare facilities headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded in 1968, the company owns and operates a network of hospitals and related healthcare facilities and has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to become a large provider of inpatient and outpatient services.

The company's core activities include the operation of acute care hospitals, freestanding surgical and emergency centers, and outpatient clinics. HCA's services encompass inpatient care, surgical services, emergency medicine, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing, and various outpatient and ambulatory care offerings.

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