Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Has $13.82 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) by 79.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,779 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after purchasing an additional 29,472 shares during the quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in Chevron were worth $13,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Phillip James Consulting Co. bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts: Sign Up

Chevron News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John B. Hess sold 380,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $73,416,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 278,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,718,294. This represents a 57.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Chevron from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $216.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $205.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CVX

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $169.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $336.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.50. The business's 50 day moving average is $183.31 and its 200-day moving average is $180.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chevron Corporation has a 1-year low of $145.58 and a 1-year high of $214.71.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.41. Chevron had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 5.79%.The business had revenue of $47.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 15.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a $1.78 dividend. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. Chevron's payout ratio is presently 123.40%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Chevron, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Chevron wasn't on the list.

While Chevron currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here