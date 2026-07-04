Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Has $5.42 Million Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL - Free Report) by 28.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,579 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $5,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,165,358 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,088,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215,382 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth $456,752,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 25,747.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,202,161 shares of the company's stock worth $335,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,510 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,176,544 shares of the company's stock worth $5,627,669,000 after buying an additional 920,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 135.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,306,784 shares of the company's stock worth $366,925,000 after buying an additional 750,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company's stock.

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Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $296.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $282.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $289.12. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52-week low of $232.10 and a 52-week high of $366.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.40. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 45.25%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.930 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.100-17.500 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 17.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Royal Caribbean Cruises's payout ratio is 36.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $410.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $360.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Mizuho set a $380.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Freedom Capital raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $345.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises NYSE: RCL, operating as part of the Royal Caribbean Group, is a global cruise company that develops, markets and operates passenger cruise ships. The company operates multiple consumer-facing cruise brands that offer short- and long-duration itineraries and a range of onboard experiences. Its core activities include itineraries and voyage operations, guest services and hospitality, onboard food and beverage, entertainment and recreation programming, and the commercial activities needed to sell and support cruises through both direct and travel‑agent channels.

Royal Caribbean's ships serve a broad set of geographies worldwide, regularly deploying vessels in the Caribbean, North America (including Alaska), Europe, Asia, Australia and South America.

Further Reading

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