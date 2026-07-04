Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Has $6.49 Million Holdings in Medtronic PLC $MDT

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT - Free Report) by 152.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,439 shares of the medical technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 44,964 shares during the quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Monetary Solutions Ltd bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 410.7% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medtronic news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 4,189 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total transaction of $336,963.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 37,227 shares in the company, valued at $2,994,539.88. This trade represents a 10.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $83.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $106.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.06. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $73.31 and a fifty-two week high of $106.33.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The medical technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 13.20%.The business had revenue of $9.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Medtronic has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.900-6.000 EPS. Analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is an increase from Medtronic's previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Medtronic's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.21%.

More Medtronic News

Here are the key news stories impacting Medtronic this week:

Positive Sentiment: Investors continue to reward Medtronic’s stronger-than-expected fiscal Q4 results and improved fiscal 2027 outlook, which included solid revenue growth and guidance that supports a more constructive growth narrative for the stock.

Investors continue to reward Medtronic’s stronger-than-expected fiscal Q4 results and improved fiscal 2027 outlook, which included solid revenue growth and guidance that supports a more constructive growth narrative for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Medtronic expanded its partnership with Retia Medical to distribute the Argos cardiac output monitor more broadly, supporting growth in high-acuity cardiovascular and critical-care markets and reinforcing the company’s expansion into higher-growth device categories. Article Title

Medtronic expanded its partnership with Retia Medical to distribute the Argos cardiac output monitor more broadly, supporting growth in high-acuity cardiovascular and critical-care markets and reinforcing the company’s expansion into higher-growth device categories. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains favorable, with recent coverage showing a “Moderate Buy” tone and several firms maintaining bullish ratings, which may be helping support the share price. Article Title

Analyst sentiment remains favorable, with recent coverage showing a “Moderate Buy” tone and several firms maintaining bullish ratings, which may be helping support the share price. Neutral Sentiment: Articles discussing why MDT is up since its last earnings report suggest the move may be a continuation of post-earnings buying rather than a reaction to a fresh catalyst, indicating momentum more than a new surprise. Article Title

Articles discussing why MDT is up since its last earnings report suggest the move may be a continuation of post-earnings buying rather than a reaction to a fresh catalyst, indicating momentum more than a new surprise. Neutral Sentiment: Medtronic has begun notifying people affected by a cyberattack, but the company said there is no evidence the accessed data was posted online and no impact to patient safety or core operations has been identified so far. Article Title

Medtronic has begun notifying people affected by a cyberattack, but the company said there is no evidence the accessed data was posted online and no impact to patient safety or core operations has been identified so far. Negative Sentiment: The cybersecurity incident still introduces headline risk and potential reputational or legal concerns, even though Medtronic says the event has not affected operations.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. BTIG Research raised Medtronic from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $111.00 to $106.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Medtronic from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $99.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Medtronic

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures a broad range of therapeutic devices and health care solutions. Headquartered legally in Ireland with principal operational offices in the United States, the company markets products to hospitals, physicians and health systems worldwide and has grown from its founding in 1949 into one of the largest medical-device manufacturers serving global health-care markets.

Medtronic's offerings span several clinical areas, including cardiac rhythm and heart failure (pacemakers, implantable cardioverter‑defibrillators and related cardiac therapies), minimally invasive and surgical technologies (laparoscopic and advanced energy devices, visualization systems and surgical innovations), restorative therapies (spine and orthopedics, neuromodulation and neurovascular treatments) and diabetes management (insulin-delivery systems and glucose monitoring solutions).

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