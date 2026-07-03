Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Increases Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 217.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,131 shares of the investment management company's stock after purchasing an additional 10,372 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $12,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 287.5% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 10,301 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $929.17, for a total value of $9,571,380.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 6,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,889,079.46. This trade represents a 61.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 14,292 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.07, for a total value of $13,421,188.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 15,657 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,703,018.99. This represents a 47.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,681 shares of company stock worth $31,737,875. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $1,022.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $301.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,004.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $932.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $691.30 and a 12-month high of $1,125.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $15.92 by $1.63. The firm had revenue of $17.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm's revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $14.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio is 32.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,021.00 to $1,099.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $930.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a "market perform" rating to an "underperform" rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $974.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GS

More The Goldman Sachs Group News

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The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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