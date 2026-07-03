Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Increases Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 64.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,940 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after buying an additional 52,248 shares during the quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $10,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Networth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 276.4% in the first quarter. Networth Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Argus raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. CICC Research increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $123.14.

View Our Latest Research Report on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Cisco Systems stock opened at $112.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.58. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.75 and a 12-month high of $130.37. The stock has a market cap of $444.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.59, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.56 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 21,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $2,568,642.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 637,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,469,312.55. The trade was a 3.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 6,586 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.31, for a total transaction of $772,603.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 177,223 shares in the company, valued at $20,790,030.13. The trade was a 3.58% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,650 shares of company stock worth $5,668,823. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

More Cisco Systems News

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks upgraded Cisco to Strong Buy , signaling improving earnings expectations and stronger analyst confidence in the stock’s outlook. Article Title

Zacks upgraded Cisco to , signaling improving earnings expectations and stronger analyst confidence in the stock’s outlook. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary highlighted Cisco as a potential AI infrastructure winner, citing record quarterly revenue, raised full-year guidance, and expected $9 billion in AI infrastructure orders from hyperscalers in fiscal 2026. Article Title

Recent commentary highlighted Cisco as a potential AI infrastructure winner, citing record quarterly revenue, raised full-year guidance, and expected from hyperscalers in fiscal 2026. Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage from Zacks also placed Cisco among the blue-chip names to watch for the second half of 2026, reinforcing its appeal as a defensive-growth stock. Article Title

Analyst coverage from Zacks also placed Cisco among the blue-chip names to watch for the second half of 2026, reinforcing its appeal as a defensive-growth stock. Neutral Sentiment: Cisco partnered with College Board to launch AP Cybersecurity and expand career-connected learning, a positive long-term brand and talent-development move but not an immediate earnings driver. Article Title

Cisco partnered with College Board to launch and expand career-connected learning, a positive long-term brand and talent-development move but not an immediate earnings driver. Neutral Sentiment: Market coverage noted the stock’s recent move lower, but the broader catalyst discussion suggests investors are weighing the pullback against stronger fundamentals and upgrade-driven optimism. Article Title

Market coverage noted the stock’s recent move lower, but the broader catalyst discussion suggests investors are weighing the pullback against stronger fundamentals and upgrade-driven optimism. Negative Sentiment: One article referenced past Cisco performance during the Dot-Com era as a cautionary comparison, which may temper enthusiasm for some growth-focused investors, though it is not a new fundamental concern. Article Title

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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