Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stake in Realty Income Corporation $O

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O - Free Report) by 142.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,370 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 16,687 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of O. EFG International AG purchased a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stance Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 257.1% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Quattro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 528 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Realty Income Price Performance

O stock opened at $63.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $59.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Realty Income Corporation has a 1 year low of $55.86 and a 1 year high of $67.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.94.

Realty Income (NYSE:O - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 18.94%.Realty Income's revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Realty Income has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.410-4.440 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.271 per share. This is a positive change from Realty Income's previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. Realty Income's payout ratio is presently 266.39%.

More Realty Income News

Here are the key news stories impacting Realty Income this week:

Positive Sentiment: Realty Income announced its 135th dividend increase, reinforcing its reputation as a reliable monthly income stock and underscoring continued dividend growth. Article Title

Realty Income announced its 135th dividend increase, reinforcing its reputation as a reliable monthly income stock and underscoring continued dividend growth. Positive Sentiment: Several new articles pitched Realty Income as a top REIT for passive income, which can attract income-oriented investors seeking stable monthly cash flow. Article Title

Several new articles pitched Realty Income as a top REIT for passive income, which can attract income-oriented investors seeking stable monthly cash flow. Positive Sentiment: Coverage also highlighted Realty Income’s ongoing appeal to retirees and long-term passive-income investors, keeping the stock in focus as a defensive dividend name. Article Title

Coverage also highlighted Realty Income’s ongoing appeal to retirees and long-term passive-income investors, keeping the stock in focus as a defensive dividend name. Neutral Sentiment: The company announced that it will report second-quarter 2026 results on August 5, giving investors a near-term catalyst to watch. Article Title

The company announced that it will report second-quarter 2026 results on August 5, giving investors a near-term catalyst to watch. Neutral Sentiment: A brokerages note said Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold,” suggesting Wall Street remains constructive but not especially aggressive on the shares. Article Title

A brokerages note said Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold,” suggesting Wall Street remains constructive but not especially aggressive on the shares. Neutral Sentiment: One article discussed Realty Income’s data center partnership strategy, which could expand growth over time but remains a longer-term thesis rather than an immediate earnings driver. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on O. Barclays lifted their target price on Realty Income from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Realty Income from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $67.00 price objective on Realty Income in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Realty Income from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $66.77.

View Our Latest Analysis on O

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corporation NYSE: O is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company's business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income's portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

Further Reading

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