Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 20,422 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) by 666.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,486 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 20,422 shares during the quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $5,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,620 shares of the company's stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company's stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,077 shares of the company's stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.5% in the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the company's stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 224 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Howmet Aerospace

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 41,932 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.50, for a total value of $11,300,674.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 65,105 shares in the company, valued at $17,545,797.50. The trade was a 39.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of HWM stock opened at $270.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $108.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $261.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.77. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.45 and a 12-month high of $290.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 20.23%.Howmet Aerospace's revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HWM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a "sector weight" rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $287.95.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Howmet Aerospace

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

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