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Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 32,382 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Written by MarketBeat
July 3, 2026
Philip Morris International logo with Consumer Staples background
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Key Points

  • Elevation Point Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 258.4% in the first quarter, buying 32,382 shares to bring its total holdings to 44,913 shares valued at about $7.45 million.
  • Institutional ownership remains heavy, with hedge funds and other institutions holding 78.63% of Philip Morris International’s shares.
  • Analysts remain mostly bullish: the stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating, with an average price target of $194.62, while the company also reported earnings and revenue that beat expectations in its latest quarter.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) by 258.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,913 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 32,382 shares during the quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $7,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company's stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 18,344 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,942,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company's stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company's stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the company's stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America restated a "buy" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $194.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $182.52 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $178.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.11 and a 1 year high of $193.05.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.61% and a negative return on equity of 142.02%. The company's revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Philip Morris International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.360-8.510 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Philip Morris International's payout ratio is 82.70%.

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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